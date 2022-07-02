Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $285.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

