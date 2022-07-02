Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 87.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 28.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

