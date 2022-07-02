Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

