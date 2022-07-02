Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOKM remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 303,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,143. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

