Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 39 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

