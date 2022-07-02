loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $111,169.80 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $111,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $464.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

