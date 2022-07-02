loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $111,169.80 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $111,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
loanDepot stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $464.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $12.90.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.
loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
