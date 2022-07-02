LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Lessened by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.77% of LPL Financial worth $112,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

