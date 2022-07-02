M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBSC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

NYSE:MBSC remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.