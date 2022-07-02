Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.48. 35,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,788. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.