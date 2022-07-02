Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 96.6% in June

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

NYSE MCN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.