MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
MMD stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.15.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $77,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $312,135 in the last 90 days.
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
