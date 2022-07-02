MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

MMD stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $77,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $312,135 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

