Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 439,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

MN stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.40. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 14.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.