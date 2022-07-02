Marathon Asset Management Ltd Acquires 180,870 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.94% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $51,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,737,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

