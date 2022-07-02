Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $59,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.64.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

