Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $73.52 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,377 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of First Republic Bank worth $73,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

