Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $79.55 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,147 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.34% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $79,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after buying an additional 103,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.