Marathon Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,310 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,441,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.18.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

