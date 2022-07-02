Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $122,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

