Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 39,232 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,232 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $41,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,864,000 after purchasing an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

YUMC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

