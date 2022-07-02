Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,220 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $88,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

