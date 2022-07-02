Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.