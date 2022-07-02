Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

DOOR opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

