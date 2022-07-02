Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

