Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

