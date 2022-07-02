Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

