Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,580 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

