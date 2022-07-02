Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

