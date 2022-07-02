MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $862,706.40 and $24,645.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.84 or 1.00013581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00042201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00216966 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00241173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00115043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.