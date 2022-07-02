Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JMAC remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.