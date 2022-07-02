M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.80

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.80 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 153.20 ($1.88). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.96), with a volume of 53,799 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £190.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,733.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)
