M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.80

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.80 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 153.20 ($1.88). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.96), with a volume of 53,799 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,733.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

