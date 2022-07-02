MCDEX (MCB) Price Tops $32.09 on Major Exchanges

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MCDEX Profile

MCB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

