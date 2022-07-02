McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.62.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

