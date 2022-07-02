Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.