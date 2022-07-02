Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

