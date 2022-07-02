Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

