Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.