Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

