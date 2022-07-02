Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

