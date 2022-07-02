Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,157 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

