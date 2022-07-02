Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.67 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

