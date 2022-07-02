Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

