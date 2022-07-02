MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,995. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

