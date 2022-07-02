Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MCUJF remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. 19,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394. Medicure has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.