Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 575,700 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.17. 122,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $295.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.04.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

