Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.