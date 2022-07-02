Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.