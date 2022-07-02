Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.68

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 40661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

DDAIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($93.62) to €89.00 ($94.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

