Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 24.1% Higher

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) shares traded up 24.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 4,067,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,783,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 489,322 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 615,491 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

