Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 24.1% Higher

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) shares traded up 24.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 4,067,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,783,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
