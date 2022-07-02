Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.30

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 17069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,072,000 after purchasing an additional 816,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after buying an additional 98,686 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,543,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 13,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,048,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 2,033,351 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 65,857 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

