MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.40) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

MRPRF remained flat at $$10.26 during trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

