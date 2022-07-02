MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 120.0% in June

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

